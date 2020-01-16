GFS expands sales team

Gas Flex Systems has announced the appointment of two new members to its sales team: Linden Schluter as Specification Manager, and Daniel Lawrence as Technical Sales Manager.

Schluter (left) brings over 30 years’ experience to the role of Specification Manager within GFS. Schluter’s responsibilities will be to gain specification on CSST product manufactured by GFS with architects and consultants.

During his career, Schluter has secured some very large contracts by way of specification and to develop relationships with key decision-makers.

Sales Director Steve Newey said “We are extremely excited to welcome Linden as part of our growing sales team to further enhance the growth of GFS and its products in the UK. We are confident that with Linden’s previous experience and success within this sector, this will further drive growth and achieve our goals for 2020 and beyond”.

Lawrence (right) has held similar sales roles within major manufacturers in the plumbing and heating industry and will be covering the South London, Kent and South Coast area in his role as Technical Sales Manager.

Responsible for growth in sales and brand awareness, Lawrence will utilise his previous industry contacts and experience with leading manufacturers products to promote the many patented features uniquely found on GFS products.

Commenting on the second appointment, Newey said: ”Dan will be a great addition to our expanding sales team, coupling his passion and drive to ensure GFS become the market leader in CSST products.”