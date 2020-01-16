Points mean prizes with new NMBS website

NMBS’ Professional Points scheme is set to enjoy a new lease of life thanks to the launch of a new website.

Fresh for 2020 the new site, www.professionalpoints.co.uk, has been designed to be even easier to navigate, while offering all the features and benefits NMBS members have come to expect from the initiative.

Professional Points is NMBS’ loyalty scheme, where merchant members receive a point for every £10 spent with participating suppliers. These can then be redeemed online for products such as electrical items, power tools, workwear and sporting equipment.

Participating suppliers include Makita, Spear & Jackson, Redring, iTP, Methven, Midland Lead and Reisser, with new suppliers joining the scheme all the time.

Around 800 of NMBS’ merchant members are already signed up to the scheme, but NMBS believes more will be encouraged to do so thanks to the improved functionality of the new website.

Nicola Harley, NMBS Marketing Communications Manager, explained: “We’ve created an intuitive site that is easy to use and designed to offer the same simplicity and straightforward user journey as other eCommerce sites our members will be used to using. This will encourage more of our members to go online and redeem their points.”

The new site has been built on the popular Magento industry platform, which gives it additional recognisability for users who will already be familiar other sites based on the platform.

The loyalty scheme is open to all NMBS members, who can redeem points by going online logging into their Professional Points account. Once logged in, they can see their current points total and browse the products available to redeem their points against.