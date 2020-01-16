James Drury and Steven Fielding

Samac grows sales team with two new appointments

Published:  16 January, 2020

Nails, screws and fixings supplier Samac has announced the appointment of two area sales managers, James Drury and Steven Fielding, allowing the company to expand its distribution.

Drury has 12 years of industry experience gained in running an independent builders' merchant and developing specialist adhesives and sealant knowledge at Bond-It. Drury will be covering the north west coast region in an area stretching from Scotland down to Birmingham.

Fielding, who has spent the past 20 years at a similar company, brings extensive product expertise to his new position. He will be covering the London and East Anglia region, and has taken over from Net Franklin, who is now developing Samac’s offering in the south west of England.

During his time at an independent builders merchant, Drury was a Samac customer and is therefore extremely familiar with the company’s products.

He commented: “I used to buy and recommend Samac’s products, which gives me a unique view when speaking to potential customers. It’s a fantastic company and has a real family atmosphere with everyone helping and supporting each other, so I’m delighted to have joined the team.”

Fielding agrees, he added: “It’s refreshing to be working for a company where everyone is extremely proactive and pushing in the same direction. I’m looking forward to growing the area and bringing in new customers.”

