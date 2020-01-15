Sales Manager - Tool & Plant Hire

Location: Liverpool

Salary: Circa £30k Basic plus Bonus plus Vehicle

We are recruiting on behalf of a major player within the Hire Equipment sector. Our client is a well-respected company with a great reputation throughout the UK and are looking for an individual who is highly sales motivated to drive this part of the business forward.

· Are you working in hire sector? Tool Hire / Plant Hire sector already?

· Do you work within the Building Supplies sector? Builders Merchants? Construction Sales? Building Supplies industry?

· Are you a quality manager with the transferable skills?

· Do you want to develop your career within tool hire or construction supplies?

Then please ... APPLY NOW!!

Role & Responsibilities:

The key responsibilities of the Manager within this busy tool hire and plant hire branch are as follows:

· Managing a small team of staff, including driver and fitter

· Managing a busy hire desk, dealing with customer enquiries over the phone as well as face to face

· Working with the Regional Director

· Assisting the sales team to develop new opportunities and grow the business in the local area

· Being hands on and willing to do basic Test & Run when required.

To be considered for the Manager position candidates must have the following hire sector experience:

· You will have proven experience within the tool hire industry or builders merchant sector

· Ideally you will have some supervisory or management experience within the tool hire, plant hire, builders merchants, construction sales and associated sectors.

This is a fantastic opportunity within the supply of plant, tools and accommodation hire to the construction and related sectors. The successful candidate will be dynamic, positive minded, enthusiastic and driven with the ability to hit the ground running and assist with further company growth.

If you feel that you meet the requirements, please contact the office: 0161 660 2548. APPLY NOW!! Please quote Ref: INT/EXT/AH-422

www.gcsassociates.com