Internal Sales - Builders Merchants

Location: North/ North West London

Salary: C £30-38k Basic plus Bonus

Committed to exceptional levels of customer service our client is recognised as one of the South East’s leading distributors of general building materials.

Responsibilities:

The role requires an individual who relishes a proactive sales approach:

· Cold calling warm leads who already spend with the parent company to introduce the new company products and services

· Proactively target new potential clients within the target sectors as agreed with the Sales Manager

· Introduce products and services and assist potential and existing customers in selecting the products best suited to their needs

· Personally, develop and maintain a proficient knowledge of the company products and services, their application (including technical details), market conditions and competitor activities

· Increase profitable revenue through effectively maximising sales from existing and prospective customers

· Liaise with suppliers, transportation and third-party providers with respect to the distribution of client orders

· Manage any pricing enquiries / discounts etc.

· Ensure that a consistently high level of customer service is provided at all times

The Candidate:

· Experience within the construction accessories, civils or builders merchant sector would be of particular interest

· Hungry, ambitious and driven

· Takes initiative and works under their own direction

· Initiates activity and introduces positive changes into work processes

· Focused on customer satisfaction; sets high quality standards

· Keeps up to date with market intelligence and trends

· Identifies business opportunities to increase business turnover and profitability

· Experienced in a fast-paced, competitive sales environment

· Ability to negotiate sales in order to maximise profitability

· The desire to succeed and progress within the company

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to make a name for themselves as one of the first employees within a Brand-New division of a highly successful national distributor of construction supplies.

