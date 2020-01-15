Trade Counter Sales - Builders Merchants

Location: Buckinghamshire/ Berkshire

Salary: C. £23-28k Basic plus Bonus

Committed to exceptional levels of customer service our client is recognised as one of the UKs leading Builders Merchants.

We are looking to recruit an experienced sales person from the Builders Merchants sector. Either currently in the Trade Counter or Internal Sales role, if you have good knowledge of building material / construction supplies coupled with a great attitude and approach to customer service please get in touch.

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to make a name for themselves within a true market leader and fantastic employer.

If you feel that you meet the requirements, please apply online or contact the office: 0161 660 2548. URGENT VACANCY. APPLY NOW!! Please quote Ref: CIMDL/AH-231

