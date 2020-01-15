New addition to Stelrad Brand Specialists team

Guy Overton has joined the successful Stelrad Brand Specialists team, looking after the North East of England territory.

Overton graduated from Newcastle College with a distinction in his Foundation Degree in Events Management in 2018 and in 2019 with a 2:1 in Business and Marketing.

“I’m enjoying my work with Stelrad, visiting the merchant branches up and down the North East, supporting the branch staff and meeting installers,” he says. “These are exciting times for Stelrad and I’m enjoying being part of the team.”