CEMEX and Turners Distribution cement partnership

CEMEX has agreed a new partnership with Turners that will see Turners operating 20 bulk cement tankers for CEMEX across the country.

Utilising Turners fleet provides increased capacity and flexibility in CEMEX’s haulage operation, allowing the supplier to better meet customer demand.

David Hart, CEMEX’s Supply Chain Director for UK & France, commented: “We are always looking for ways to improve our logistics operation, and this partnership with Turners will create new flexibility in our service, thanks to their large fleet of safe and efficient HGVs.

“Turners boast considerable industry experience and we have the same dedication to high safety standards and striving for zero harm. We are excited to work with Turners and explore how our work together could further develop to serve our customers.”

Paul Day, Turners Managing Director, commented: “We are delighted to secure this contract with CEMEX providing our industry expertise, flexibility and high levels of service and safety. We are confident that this new partnership will deliver the longer term operational benefits that CEMEX require.”