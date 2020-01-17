New HR and Marketing Directors at MKM

MKM Building Supplies Ltd has appointed Amanda Williams as Group Human Resources Director and Tony Rivenell as Group Digital and Marketing Director.

In her new Group Human Resources Director role, Williams brings significant leadership experience gained in both blue chip and independent businesses, across a wide range of sectors including financial services, engineering and manufacturing both in the UK and overseas.

Williams' strength and expertise is working with senior teams in high growth businesses, most recently at Quorn Foods to ensure that their people and organisation capability delivered business goals.

Williams said: "I am delighted to be joining MKM at such a pivotal time and have been inspired by the commitment of its people to help the business move forwards and deliver an ambitious programme of expansion. I am looking forward to the challenge of developing its people and culture in line with company growth."

Rivenell has an outstanding track record for delivering improvements in customer experience for some of the UK's best-known brands including Boots, Waitrose & Partners, Ocado and Halfords. In recent years Rivenell has also headed-up a number of high profile, pan European digital programmes, bringing a wealth of expertise to the new MKM role.

Rivenell's entrepreneurial and customer-centric approach, combined with proficiency in developing high volume business growth, places him in a excellent position to take the MKM brand forward during a period of unprecedented expansion and change.

Rivenell commented: "This is a really exciting time to join MKM, the company has an excellent reputation in the trade as a people business, willing go the extra mile to provide first-rate customer service.

"It will be a priority to support the company's expansion plans with a solid marketing and digital proposition. I very much look forward to the opportunities and challenges this new role brings."

Commenting on the appointments, David Kilburn, CEO, said: "We are delighted to welcome Tony and Amanda to the team. They join us at a critical time in our growth, and both bring a wealth of experience in their respective fields to the company.

"Tony's appointment enables us to add value in the services we provide, and as a people business Amanda's role is absolutely key - we are confident they will be valuable assets to the team."