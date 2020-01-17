Ideal Bathrooms launches its first rewards programme

Ideal Bathrooms has announced the launch of its first rewards programme for bathroom retailers and merchants.

Ideal Bathrooms is offering its customers the chance to win a host of prizes every time they spend £2,020 with the distributor. In addition, for every £2,020 spent, retailers will also be entered into a prize draw to win a luxury five-star seven-night stay in either Cape Town, Mauritius or Dubai.

The website, ideal2020rewards.com, also offers a variety of prizes to be won, including Apple Watches, weekend getaways, amazon vouchers and much more.

For every £2,020 customers spend with Ideal Bathrooms they will receive a unique code. They will then access their own personalised 2020 microsite to scratch off the code(s) and see if they have won a prize.

The bespoke microsite will also allow retailers to track their sales progress to their next £2,020 spend, view the prizes on offer and the number of entries they have in the prize draw to win the holiday.

Speaking about the new programme, Stewart Perry, Ideal Bathrooms’ Marketing Manager, said: “We’re all very excited to launch this new rewards scheme for 2020 and we think it’s going to be a great hit with our customers.

“It’s great working with so many fantastic retailers and merchants and we wanted to reward them with multiple chances to win amazing prizes throughout the year.”

Retailers who register for the programme between January 15th and 17th will benefit from Ideal Bathrooms’ early bird offer, in which they will receive three bonus codes (worth £6,060 spend), giving them three additional chances to win a prize.