Linden Schluter and Daniel Lawrence

GFS expands sales team

Published:  16 January, 2020

Gas Flex Systems has announced the appointment of two new members to its sales team: Linden Schluter as Specification Manager, and Daniel Lawrence as Technical Sales Manager.

Schluter (left) brings over 30 years’ experience to the role of Specification Manager within GFS. Schluter’s responsibilities will be to gain specification on CSST product manufactured by GFS with architects and consultants.

During his career, Schluter has secured some very large contracts by way of specification and to develop relationships with key decision-makers.

Sales Director Steve Newey said “We are extremely excited to welcome Linden as part of our growing sales team to further enhance the growth of GFS and its products in the UK. We are confident that with Linden’s previous experience and success within this sector, this will further drive growth and achieve our goals for 2020 and beyond”.

Lawrence (right) has held similar sales roles within major manufacturers in the plumbing and heating industry and will be covering the South London, Kent and South Coast area in his role as Technical Sales Manager.

Responsible for growth in sales and brand awareness, Lawrence will utilise his previous industry contacts and experience with leading manufacturers products to promote the many patented features uniquely found on GFS products.

Commenting on the second appointment, Newey said: ”Dan will be a great addition to our expanding sales team, coupling his passion and drive to ensure GFS become the market leader in CSST products.”

Related Articles

  • New appointment in Stuart Turner’s Sales and Specification team 

    Stuart Turner’s has added to its Sales and Specification team with the appointment of Ben Noonan as Specification Sales Manager. Ben joins an established team of industry experts focussing on new brands; Mainsboost and Aquaboost.

  • New Sales Manager joins BMC 

    Builders Merchant Company has announced the appointment of Rob Rees in the role of Sales Manager.

  • ARP hires new Area Sales Manager  

    ARP, a supplier of aluminium and cast iron rainwater and roofline systems to the UK merchant sector, is has announced the appointment of Mark Luke as its new Area Sales Manager for the South West and South Wales region.

  • New appointment a step up for Deco-Pak 

    Deco-Pak has appointed a new national sales and key account manager, with Rod Slater, previously the decorative aggregate specialist’s general manager, becoming company director.

  • Albion appoints marketing manager 

    Albion Valves has created a new role to boost sales and marketing across all areas of the business. The recent appointment of Jodie Seymour as marketing manager will be a valuable new resource to support the Albion team, and will help drive the sales and marketing strategy.

Sign Up

For the Builders' Merchants News enewsletter.

In the spotlight

Subscribe to Builders' Merchants News magazine

Register here for your free monthly subscription to BMN and receive all the latest news, opinion and advice from the merchant industry direct to your door and inbox!

We have vacancies all over the UK for those who work within the Building Supplies sector.

Events Diary

Click here to see all 42 events

Click here to let us know about an event!