BMF announces Members Conference 2020 themes

Sustaining Excellence has been announced as the overall theme of the 2020 BMF Members Conference in September, with the environment and sustainability named as key topics within the business conference sessions.

There will be a particular focus on Building a Sustainable Britain, which will also be reflected in the BMF’s parliamentary programme throughout the year.

The BMF Members’ Conference has also announces Marshalls and Stonemarket as the new headline sponsors for 2020.

The two-day BMF Members’ event sees the business Conference and black-tie Awards Dinner taking place on 17 September at the De Vere Beaumont Estate, Old Windsor, Berkshire.

The BMF’s annual Golf Tournament, sponsored by Monument Tools, will be held on the previous day, 16 September, at the nearby Windlesham Golf Course. An alternative social activity, sponsored by First Event, will also be on offer that day.

BMF CEO, John Newcomb said: “The BMF’s mission is to help members build excellence within their business, which gives us our overall theme for this year’s members’ Conference, and the sustainability of the built environment is a key concern for the industry as we strive to deliver low carbon solutions for today’s housing.

“We will be announcing the full speaker programme in the coming months.”

Commenting on his company’s sponsorship, Peter Hallitt, Group Trading Director of Marshalls, said: “The BMF Members’ Conference and Awards Dinner grows in stature each year and is a book-marked event across the building materials industry. We are delighted for the opportunity to support its continued development as this year’s headline sponsor.”

Bookings are now open for Early Bird merchant delegates.